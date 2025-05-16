Friday, May 16, 2025
SPORTS

Maharashtra completes hattrick of titles with 158 medals

By: Agencies

Date:

PATNA, May 15: Maharashtra completed a hat-trick of Khelo India Youth Games titles with a mind-boggling 158 medals as the multi-discipline sporting extravaganza concluded here on Thursday.The athletes from the state won 58 gold medals, 47 silver and 53 bronze.Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the union minister of state for youth affairs and sports, was among the dignitaries present at the closing ceremony.Two hundred and eighty-five gold medals across 27 disciplines were decided during the Games.
In these under-18 Games, Maharashtra won gold medals across 14 sports with the bulk of them coming from athletics (10), swimming (7), gymnastics (7), archery (6) and weightlifting (5).Haryana finished runners-up with 39 gold medals, with most of them coming from wrestling (8), boxing (8), fencing (7) and athletics (6).Karnataka finished third with 17 gold medals, one more than No. 4 Delhi and two more than Tamil Nadu at No. 6.Hosts Bihar won 36 medals, seven of them gold, to finish a creditable 15th, up from 21st in the last edition. (PTI)

Previous article
Haryana fencing teams claim all three gold on final day
Next article
ICC announces new prize money for WTC winners
