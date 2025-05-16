Overnight airstrikes kill 54 in southern Gaza

Khan Younis, May 15: Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis has been hit by multiple airstrikes, killing over 50 people in a second consecutive night of heavy bombing. The strikes come as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East, visiting Gulf states but not Israel There had been widespread hope that Trump’s visit could usher in a ceasefire deal or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza. An Israeli blockade of the territory is now in its third month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to push ahead with a promised escalation of force in Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip to pursue his aim of destroying the Hamas militant group. In comments released by Netanyahu’s office Tuesday, the prime minister said Israeli forces were days away from entering Gaza “with great strength to complete the mission… It means destroying Hamas.”

International rights group Human Rights Watch called on the international community to speak out against Israel’s stated plan of seizing Gaza and displacing hundreds of thousands of people “inches closer to extermination.” The war began when Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in an Oct 7, 2023 intrusion into southern Israel.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed nearly 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Hamas still holds 58 of the roughly 250 hostages it took during its Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, with 23 believed to still be alive.

Israel’s offensive has obliterated vast swathes of Gaza’s urban landscape and displaced 90% of the population, often multiple times.

International food security experts have warned that Gaza will likely fall into famine if Israel doesn’t lift its blockade and stop its military campaign.

Human Rights Watch said Israel’s plan to seize Gaza and remain there, coupled with the “systematic destruction” of civilian infrastructure and the block on all imports into the territory, were cause for signatories to the Genocide Convention to act to prevent Israel’s moves.

Pregnant Israeli woman killed in west bank attack

Tzeela Gez, a pregnant woman, was killed by a Palestinian attacker while driving her husband and their car through the occupied West Bank. Israel claims to be trying to prevent such attacks by waging a monthslong crackdown on West Bank militants.

However, the escalating offensive has killed hundreds of Palestinians over 19 months, displaced tens of thousands, and caused widespread destruction.

The latest bloodshed is likely to fuel a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel has pledged to find the attacker and the military chief of staff has told troops that the broader operation would continue alongside the manhunt.

The shooting of a pregnant mother could spark vigilante violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, who regularly damage property and storm Palestinian towns.

Palestinians face little compensation or assistance, and violence escalated after Hamas’ attack on southern Israel. (AP)