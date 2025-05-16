Friday, May 16, 2025
SPORTS

Shafali makes comeback into India’s T20I team for England tour

By: Agencies

Date:

MUMBAI, May 15: Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma has made a comeback into India’s T20I team for the upcoming tour of England, starting on June 28.
India will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England, who have a new captain and head coach in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards respectively. Though Shafali is only named for the T20I leg of the tour, pacer Sayali Satghare has made it to both squads, adding some heft to India’s fast bowling stocks, depleted due to Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu still nursing injuries.Shafali had been out of the national set-up after last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to enter the semi-finals. That strong showing in this year’s WPL has propelled the Neetu David-led selection committee to bring back Shafali into the shortest format scheme of things. Apart from Shafali and Sayali, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, and Kranti Goud are the newbies in the T20I team while Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur also find spots in the side after varying gaps. (IANS)
India’s women’s T20I squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare
India’s ODI Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare.

