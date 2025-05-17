Saturday, May 17, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Trump at it again, says ‘ceasefire’ a ‘big success’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Washington, May 16: US President Donald Trump, who has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan, on Friday described it as a “big success” and said the level of anger between the two neighbours “was not a good thing.”
“We are very happy with what happened with, I hope it continues, and I think it will, but what happens with India and Pakistan. That was a big success. If you would have seen the level of anger between the two, that was not a good thing,” Trump said during a gaggle with the press on Air Force One on May 16 as he was returning to Washington from his Gulf trip.
This is the seventh time since May 10 that Trump has claimed that the US brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.
Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates during his four-day visit to the region, repeated his claim that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan when he addressed US troops at the Al Udeid Air Base on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East.
India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.
India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and there is no space for any third party. (PTI)

Previous article
India in no hurry to review suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: MoJS
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and the Garo Students’ Union have both sought...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase the number of medical seats in Meghalaya to 450...
MEGHALAYA

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host of the 39th National Games in 2027, but not...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU to hold Academic Council meet on May 21 to discuss academic future

Shillong, May 16: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor in-charge, Prof Sherwin Sungoh has announced that the 113th...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations...

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase...

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host...
Load more

Popular news

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations...

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase...

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge