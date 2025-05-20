Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys ‘serenity in the magic’ air of Cannes

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to share a glimpse of the serenity she experienced amid the magical ambiance of Cannes 2023. On Monday, the ‘Kick’ actress shared a few stunning photos, beautifully capturing her tranquil moments and showcasing the peaceful side of the prestigious festival. In the images, she is seen striking poses against the breathtaking backdrop of a beautiful sea landscape, wearing an elegant backless gown. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote, “Serenity in the magic air of Cannes @redseafilm ‘Women in Cinema.” Jacqueline Fernandez, who skipped the opening ceremony’s red carpet, made a stylish entrance on day three at the French Riviera to represent Indian cinema. The actress made heads turn in a strapless red gown. Jacqueline was one of six women worldwide recognized by the Red Sea Film Festival’s new initiative, alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji, and Rungano Nyoni. She took to Instagram to share her excitement about being honored as part of the ‘Women in Cinema’ initiative. (IANS)