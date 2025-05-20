MFA mourns passing of M’laya football legend Fullmoon Pyrtuh

Shillong, May 19:The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of Fullmoon Pyrtuh, a legendary figure in the history of football in Meghalaya.

MFA president Hamletson Dohling, on Monday, said that Pyrtuh’s legacy extends beyond his accolades — he was a role model, mentor, and a symbol of passion and pride for Meghalaya football.He added that Pyrtuh’s contribution to the game would continue to inspire future generations of players.

“The Meghalaya football fraternity mourns the loss of one of its finest footballers. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace,” Dohling said.Born on April 24, 1964, Pyrtuh’s contribution to the sport and the state will forever be remembered with deep respect and admiration.

The late footballer began his career in 1978, representing Meghalaya in the Sub-Junior National Tournament held in Tinsukia.

That same year, he led St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School to a historic victory in the Subroto Cup — a milestone that marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey.

He represented Meghalaya with distinction at various national tournaments, including the Sub-Junior Nationals, Subroto Cup, and the Santosh Trophy, spanning over a decade from 1978 to 1989.He made his Santosh Trophy debut in 1981 and went on to captain the state team from 1986 to 1989 — a testament to his leadership, skill, and deep understanding of the game.Pyrtuh also played in prestigious national tournaments such as the Bordoloi Trophy (1978), ATPA Trophy (1983), and the Federation Cup (1983), showcasing his talent on some of Indian football’s biggest stages.

At the club level, he began with Wahingdoh SC in 1978 and also represented Ar Hima SC and Blue Max SC, leaving an indelible mark wherever he played.

In 1983, he captained the Meghalaya State School team at the National School Championships organised by the School Games Federation of India.

His outstanding performance earned him a place in the Indian School Team, which represented the country at the 13th Asian School Football Tournament.

Fullmoon Pyrtuh’s passing marks the end of an era in Meghalaya football, but his legacy will continue to live on through the countless players he inspired and the history he helped shape.