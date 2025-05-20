Tuesday, May 20, 2025
SPORTS

Mizoram in Men’s U-20 NFC quarter-finals

By: Agencies



Narainpur, May 19: Mizoram booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 National Football Championship from Group D after demolishing Tripura 11-1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Stadium. Jharkhand defeated Himachal Pradesh in the other match of the group, according to the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Mizoram are now top of the group with nine points from three matches, an unassailable lead. Maharashtra and Tripura are behind them with six points, but even if they catch up to Mizoram, the northeastern side has beaten both, and will be ahead by dint of a better head-to-head record.Nine goals in the second half saw Mizoram claim a massive 11-1 victory against Tripura, to seal their last eight spot. Mizoram led 2-1 at half-time.Mesak Lalrinngheta (15’, 83’, 90’, 90+1’) and PC Pazawna (47’, 52’, 54’, 77’) scored four each for Mizoram, while Michael Lalbiaksanga (60’, 63’) netted two and Ngurthanmawia (31’) one. Sukha Dayal Jamatia (29’) scored the only goal for Tripura.
Earlier in the day, Jharkhand defeated the bottom side Himachal Pradesh 2-1. The former led 1-0 at half-time.Chandra Mohan Soy (10’) gave Jharkhand the lead early on, before Aryan Thakur (53’) equalised in the second half. (ANI)

Previous article
Fernandes hails team India after SAFF U19 title win
