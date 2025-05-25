Sunday, May 25, 2025
SPORTS

Cue sports in Meghalaya: A growing legacy in need of a stronger push

By: PUBLIC

By Priyankur Nandy

In recent years, Meghalaya has slowly but steadily emerged as a breeding ground for sporting talent across multiple disciplines. Thanks to the conscious efforts of the state government, athletes are now being encouraged, supported and recognised like never before. This shift in policy and intent has been nothing short of refreshing — and it’s beginning to bear fruit.
However, amidst the applause for mainstream sports, one quiet but promising discipline continues to knock on the doors of opportunity — cue sports, namely Snooker, Pool and Billiards.
Once considered niche, these precision-based games are now finding their footing in India’s diverse sporting ecosystem. Nationally, the rise of champions like Pankaj Advani, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, Kamal Chawla and Saurav Kothari has only amplified the game’s popularity. With over five lakh active participants and the backing of national and state-level academies — including the BSFI, Bangalore Snooker Academy, and Tamil Nadu Snooker Academy — the cue sports fraternity is gaining serious momentum.
In Bengaluru alone, cue sports tournaments are held every 50 days, giving aspirants ample scope to compete, learn and grow. Unfortunately, the scenario in Shillong is quite the opposite.
Despite having over 120 active cue sports players in the state — 25-30% of whom have the skillset and mindset to compete at the national level — there is a severe lack of infrastructure and opportunities. Currently, Shillong has only a handful of functioning tables scattered across private clubs, which are either expensive or already overbooked. The absence of a dedicated academy or training facility means aspiring talents are left with little to no avenue to sharpen their skills consistently.
The inclusion of Billiards and Snooker in the recently held Meghalaya Games was a welcome move, and the event saw notable performances by promising players. However, the enthusiasm generated needs to be sustained with proper infrastructure, coaching and regular competitive platforms.
Occasional club tournaments have shown the potential and maturity of the players, but a one-off event is not enough.
The demand from the cue sports community is clear — a dedicated training centre or academy where committed players can enrol, practise and grow under professional guidance. This will not only raise the standard of local talent but also open doors for participation in national-level tournaments. Structured coaching and regular, recognised tournaments will go a long way in putting Meghalaya on the cue sports map of India.Cue sports have always held hidden potential in the Northeast.
With other Indian states now taking the game seriously and investing in infrastructure, Meghalaya must not lag behind. The moment is ripe, and the opportunity is now.

SUNDAY FEATURE

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero goal and hostility to conservation measures and anti-pollution targets...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has been presented by a team of international astronomers using...
SPORTS

Gill takes over as Test captain

Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on Saturday handed India’s Test leadership to steer through a...
SPORTS

Delhi Capitals edge past Punjab Kings in high-scoring thriller

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Jaipur, May 24: Young Sameer Rizvi struck a high-quality, maiden half-century after Karun Nair marked his...

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has

Gill takes over as Test captain

Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on
Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has

Gill takes over as Test captain

Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on
