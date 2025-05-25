District chess tourney concludes, top players to represent at state level

From Our Correspondent

Ampati, May 24: The South West Garo Hills District Chess Association wrapped up its two-day District Selection Chess Tournament on Saturday, spotlighting the region’s growing enthusiasm for mind sports. Held at Taktaki SSA Upper Primary School in Ampati, the tournament witnessed the participation of nearly 60 players from across the district, all vying for a spot in the prestigious State-Level FIDE-rated Chess Tournament in Shillong.

The event was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dolrich B.G. Momin, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Commending the District Chess Association for organising the tournament, ADC Momin underlined chess as a vital intellectual pursuit with the potential to enrich the minds and futures of the youth.“Chess not only enhances memory but also nurtures critical thinking and lifelong learning,” said Momin, sharing his personal love for the game and his role as an advisor to the Association.

The closing ceremony saw Betasing MDC Sanjay Koch in attendance. He lauded the participants for their enthusiasm and the organisers for their commitment to promoting chess at the grassroots level.

“It’s truly heartening to witness such passion for chess among young minds. This tournament is a reflection of the district’s shifting focus towards intellectual development,” Koch remarked.

After two days of intense and strategic matchups, six players emerged successful, earning their place to represent South West Garo Hills in the upcoming state competition. The results are as follows:In the Open Category, Kunden D Sangma emerged as the Champion with 7 points, followed by Charming Marak in second place with 6 points, and Danerachigrak A Sangma securing third place, also with 6 points.

In the Under-15 Category, Abhinandan Ray claimed the champion’s title, while in the Under-12 Category, Baiyangsrang K Sangma took top honours.

The award for Best Female Player went to Esharani M Sangma.

The tournament not only highlighted emerging talents but also reinforced the district’s commitment to nurturing sports that stimulate cognitive growth and foster discipline.

With the momentum firmly in place, the South West Garo Hills chess fraternity now sets its sights on Shillong, hopeful of making a mark at the state level.