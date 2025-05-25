Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Meghalaya to meet Mizoram in semifinals today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

U-20 Men’s National Football C’ship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 24: After more than two weeks since their quarterfinal, Meghalaya will be back in action in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 where they will take on Mizoram in the semifinals on Sunday.
The match will kick off at 3:30pm and will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel.
Meghalaya had beaten Karnataka 1-0 in the third quarterfinal on 9 May in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.
However, the league is staggered, with only two groups active at any one time, so once Meghalaya won their quarterfinal they had to wait until the final two sets of group matches and the fourth and last quarterfinal were played .
Mizoram came through against Punjab on penalties 4-2 in the final last-eight fixture yesterday after extra time ended 2-2.
While Meghalaya will have been well-rested ahead of the semifinal clash, Mizoram have momentum firmly on their side, so each team have challenges to overcome.
The first semifinal will take place at 7:30am tomorrow between Delhi and the Sports Authority of India.
Meghalaya, coached by Bobby L Nongbet, made the quarters by winning all three of their Group A games against Rajasthan 4-0, Kerala 2-1 and Bihar 7-0.
With the QF victory against Karnataka, Meghalaya are now on a four-game winning streak and have scored 14 goals and conceded just one.
This has been a vast improvement on 2024’s tournament, when Meghalaya were unable to progress from the group stage.
In Group D, Mizoram beat Maharashtra 4-0, Himachal Pradesh 8-0, Tripura 11-1 and Jharkhand 3-1 before Friday’s quarterfinal where they were pushed to the limit by Punjab.

Previous article
District chess tourney concludes, top players to represent at state level
Next article
Delhi Capitals edge past Punjab Kings in high-scoring thriller
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY FEATURE

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero goal and hostility to conservation measures and anti-pollution targets...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has been presented by a team of international astronomers using...
SPORTS

Gill takes over as Test captain

Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on Saturday handed India’s Test leadership to steer through a...
SPORTS

Delhi Capitals edge past Punjab Kings in high-scoring thriller

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Jaipur, May 24: Young Sameer Rizvi struck a high-quality, maiden half-century after Karun Nair marked his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero...

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has...

Gill takes over as Test captain

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on...
Load more

Popular news

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero...

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has...

Gill takes over as Test captain

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge