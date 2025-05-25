Sunday, May 25, 2025
REGIONAL

NE weavers and artisans getting exposure to global markets: MoS

NEW DELHI, May 24: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday said that under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), weavers and artisans from the Northeastern region, for the first time, are getting exposure to the global market.
“We are always trying to link such weavers and artisans from remote areas with global markets,” the union MoS said, while addressing a Meet the Press programme at the Press Club of India under the aegis of the Delhi-based North East Media Forum (NEMF).
“You will see weavers and artisans from the Northeastern region at various events, including national and global. This is how we are trying to help weavers and artisans from the Northeastern region,” he added.
The union MoS also shared details of India’s ongoing soft diplomacy efforts against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan across the globe.

Previous article
Northeast is new epicentre of India’s development journey: Jayant Chaudhary
