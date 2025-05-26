Bottom-placed CSK stun table-toppers Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 25: Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad and India’s Anshul Khamboj took three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed two scalps, to trigger a batting collapse as Chennai Super Kings bundled out hosts Gujarat Titans for 147 in 18.3 overs for a big win in Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Sunday.

It turned out to be a Super Sunday for Chennai Super Kings as the five-time champions ended their season with a massive 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

This is a massive result in the scope of the IPL playoffs. With this loss, Gujarat Titans’ hopes of finishing among the top two are in serious jeopardy.

The winner of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, on Monday, will move past them in the table, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could push them down further into an Eliminator spot with a win over Lucknow Super Giants in the final league game of the season.

Opting to bat first, CSK rode on fifties by Dewald Brevis and Devon Conway, coupled with quick-fire innings by young guns Ayush Mhatre and Urvish Patel, to post a massive total of 230/5 in 20 overs.

With a big total to defend, skipper M.S. Dhoni began the second innings by entrusting the ball to his most experienced bowler, Ravindra Jadeja, and he responded by conceding seven runs in the first over.

Shubman Gill (13) and Sai Sudharsan (41) got off the mark with a boundary each off Khaleel Ahmed in the next over.

Gill then played a glorious straight drive, after coming down the pitch, and dispatched Kamboj for a six down the ground. However, the 24-year-old Kamboj struck back on the next delivery, finding Gill’s outside edge, which went to Urvil Patel in the slips.Things went from bad to worse for Gujarat Titans when Jos Buttler (7) slashed at Khaleel’s back-of-the-length delivery outside off, which Kamboj made no mistake in grabbing a catch. Sherfane Rutherford’s brief time at the crease came to an end when he mistimed a pull shot and departed for a duck for Kamboj’s second wicket on the day to reduce GT to 35/3 by the end of the power-play.

Sudharsan stood tall at one end, playing a gritty knock, trying to prevent a collapse. He added 54 runs in partnership with Shahrukh Khan (19) for the fourth wicket. The duo started to ramp up in the 10th over and conjured 18 runs off Shivam Dube, but Jadeja refused to let GT back in the game and claimed the scalps of both batters in the next over. (IANS)