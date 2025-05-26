Monday, May 26, 2025
SPORTS

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix

By: Agencies

Date:

MONACO, May 25: Lando Norris cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead.
Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix – though he did win a sprint race in Miami this month – and reduced Piastri’s lead from 13 points to three.Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race, while Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth. (PTI)

Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts at French Open
Sports Snippets
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

