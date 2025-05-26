Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts at French Open

PARIS, May 25: Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early warning to her French Open rivals as the world number one produced a dominant display to outclass Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round while Elina Svitolina also made an impressive start on Sunday.

China’s Zheng Qinwen will look to follow the pair into the second round when she returns to the venue of her 2024 Olympic gold medal to play former runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Lorenzo Musetti meets Yannick Hanfmann.

A grand tribute is planned for 14-times champion Rafa Nadal following the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier after which American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Sonego will bring proceedings to a close in the evening.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka ensured that everything was on schedule as she cranked up her serve in front of a small crowd under the roof of the main showcourt to blow her opponent away 6-1 6-0 in exactly an hour.

The writing was on the wall for a dejected Rakhimova when the 27-year-old Sabalenka broke for a 3-0 lead in the second set after scampering to a ball which had clipped the net cord and crushing a forehand winner.

Up next for the Madrid champion is either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.

Ukraine’s Svitolina dropped only two games in her 6-1 6-1 demolition of Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Germany’s Eva Lys took out American 28th seed Peyton Stearns 6-0 6-3.

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who secured her first win since returning from maternity leave at the Italian Open last week, was another early casualty in Paris following her 3-6 6-0 6-4 defeat by Swiss Viktorija Golubic.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic became the first player into the men’s second round with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(2) victory over Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

Zheng stretches winning run at Paris

Playing under a closed roof due to rain in the French capital on the first day of the tournament, Zheng broke the Russian in the second game to quickly go 3-0 up.

The eighth seed initially was stretching her opponent with well-placed serves but she stumbled in the sixth game when 33-year-old Pavlyuchenkova broke back and levelled at 4-4.

