Monday, May 26, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

SRH defeat KKR by 110 runs to end season on a high

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad ended an IPL season of ‘what ifs’ with a power-packed batting effort just like it had started, etching a crushing 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 37-ball century here on Sunday.
In the season opener, SRH scored an imposing 286 against Rajasthan Royals and on this day at the half-filled Feroz Shah Kotla, Klaasen (105 not out off 39 balls) and Travis Head (76 off 40 balls), who had saved his best for the last, helped the ‘Orange Army’ post an unassailable 278 for 3 in 20 overs.
Despite Kotla track being a featherbed, KKR were never in the hunt as they managed 168 in 18.4 overs with seasoned Jaydev Unadkat (2/23 in 3 overs) picking initial wickets with his clever change of pace.Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/34 in 4 overs) and Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga (3/31 in 3.4 overs) also had a good outing.SRH skipper Pat Cummins and the entire team is bound to feel disappointed about how they performed in between the first and the last games.On flat tracks, SRH looked menacing with their batters in flow but on pitches where they needed to adapt and bat differently, they fell flat.Eventually, they won six games, one game was washed out and lost at least two games they should have won.The rub of the green didn’t go SRH’s way when it came to small margins and that ultimately became the reason for them missing out on play-off qualifications.
Klaasen (105 not out off 39 balls) was way more severe compared to Head as he completed his half-century off just 18 balls after coming in at the fall of opener Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16 balls).The South African literally continued the mayhem even after Head departed, hitting seven fours and nine sixes, most of them into the second tier of the stands here.Klaasen muscled the KKR bowlers, mainly in the straighter arc and the likes of Anrich Nortje (0/60 in 4 overs), Harshit Rana (0/40 in 3 overs), Varun Chakravarthy (0/54 in 3 overs) and Sunil Narine (2/42 in 4 overs) were punished on one of the flattest decks on offer.
On a ground where SRH had set the new batting record in 2024, scoring 125 in Powerplay against Delhi Capitals, Head and his partner in crime Abhishek added 79 in the first six overs to set the tone.The Kotla track was one where any batter could just plonk his front foot and hit through the line or rock back to pull it over mid-wicket. (PTI)

Previous article
Not saying I’m done, says MS Dhoni on his IPL future
Next article
Bottom-placed CSK stun table-toppers Gujarat
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Bartwal storms into quarters at Thailand Open boxing BANGKOK, May 25: Indian boxer Pawan Bartwal stormed into the quarterfinals...
SPORTS

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO, May 25: Lando Norris cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cut teammate...
SPORTS

Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts at French Open

PARIS, May 25: Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early warning to her French Open rivals as the world...
SPORTS

World Champion Gukesh ready for another challenge along with Erigaisi

STAVANGER, (Norway) May 25: Possessing the ability to trump the fiercest rivals in the classical chess style, world...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Bartwal storms into quarters at Thailand Open boxing BANGKOK, May...

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix

SPORTS 0
MONACO, May 25: Lando Norris cruised to victory at...

Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts at French Open

SPORTS 0
PARIS, May 25: Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Bartwal storms into quarters at Thailand Open boxing BANGKOK, May...

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix

SPORTS 0
MONACO, May 25: Lando Norris cruised to victory at...

Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts at French Open

SPORTS 0
PARIS, May 25: Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge