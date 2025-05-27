Tuesday, May 27, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh unrest grows amidst policy paralysis over Yunus

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 26: Bangladesh’s political unrest is fueled by the lack of a clear roadmap for reforms and holding elections, as the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has held meetings with leaders of various political parties. Yunus has met with representatives from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), and National Citizens Party (NCP) in two phases, discussing key issues such as when to hold elections and growing tensions with political parties.
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman highlighted that domestic and foreign investment has become stagnant due to the absence of a stable democratic government in the country. He expects a free and fair national election by December this year. Another BNP leader warned Yunus on delaying General Elections from December 2025 to June 2026.
Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman stated last week that the country needs political stability, which is only possible through an elected government and not by unelected decision-makers. Zaman also shut down the Yunus government’s proposed ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, stating that national interest must come first in any action.
Events over the last few months have created a sense of unease in the country over the ongoing uncertain political and economic situation. People have taken to the streets, holding large protest rallies almost everyday, but the Yunus-led government is in no mood to listen to their demands at the moment. The interim government created a deadlock in revenue collection by imposing reforms on the National Board of Revenue (NBR) ahead of passing the national budget.
Experts believe that Yunus has failed to understand that Bangladesh is fast losing investors and the continued uncertainty will erode the very foundations that made the country attractive for global businesses. The policy paralysis to resolve the difficult equation is not just in economics but also in soft infrastructure, thus increasingly jeopardizing investor faith.
Violent protests have become a daily affair in Bangladesh, while radical Islamist parties continue to take aggressive actions against minority communities, especially Hindus. The riotous street mobs of political activists mixed with radical Islamists have also begun attacking Army personnel and rendered the police largely ineffective in Bangladesh.
The ongoing radicalisation of Bangladesh, which also directly threatens India’s northeastern states, is influenced by Pakistan’s ISI fingerprints. (IANS)

Previous article
World Watch
Next article
Bangladesh workers protest new law, lock secretariat gate
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Rahane points to batting failures in KKR’s poor IPL finish

New Delhi, May 26: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane said underwhelming batting performances by key players like...
SPORTS

PBKS outclass MI by seven wickets to seal top-two spot

Jaipur, May 26: Priyansh Arya displayed remarkable maturity for a rookie while Josh Inglis produced a momentum changing...
INTERNATIONAL

52 dead in Gaza strikes, 36 killed at school shelter

Deir al-Balah, May 26: Israeli strikes have killed at least 52 people in the Gaza Strip, including 36...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump hints at Iran nuclear talks update in two days

Washington, May 26: President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated there was progress with Iran on its nuclear programme...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahane points to batting failures in KKR’s poor IPL finish

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 26: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya...

PBKS outclass MI by seven wickets to seal top-two spot

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, May 26: Priyansh Arya displayed remarkable maturity for...

52 dead in Gaza strikes, 36 killed at school shelter

INTERNATIONAL 0
Deir al-Balah, May 26: Israeli strikes have killed at...
Load more

Popular news

Rahane points to batting failures in KKR’s poor IPL finish

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 26: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya...

PBKS outclass MI by seven wickets to seal top-two spot

SPORTS 0
Jaipur, May 26: Priyansh Arya displayed remarkable maturity for...

52 dead in Gaza strikes, 36 killed at school shelter

INTERNATIONAL 0
Deir al-Balah, May 26: Israeli strikes have killed at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge