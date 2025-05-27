Bangladesh workers protest new law, lock secretariat gate

NEW DELHI/ DHAKA, May 26: Hundreds of government employees in Bangladesh briefly locked the main gate of the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, intensifying protests against a new service law that allows easier dismissal for misconduct.

The gate was shut for about 30 minutes as employees demonstrated on the third day of protests against the amended Public Service Act, enacted by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Official activities inside the complex were largely stalled due to the ongoing work stoppage. Protesters have vowed to continue until the ordinance is withdrawn, prompting authorities to deploy extra police to prevent unrest.

Meanwhile, employees of Dhaka South City Corporation also staged protests, demanding the swearing-in of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as mayor per a court order.

The interim government challenged the ruling to retain its appointed administrator, further stalling administrative services.

Tensions are also rising in the business sector.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries held a press conference Sunday, warning of an economic crisis.

Business leader Showkat Aziz Russell expressed fears of widespread unemployment and criticized the interim government’s economic management, warning that foreign investors now prefer Vietnam over Bangladesh.

Adding to the unease, tensions have surfaced between the military and the interim government.

Military leaders, including Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, urged the government to hold elections by December and criticized decisions made without electoral legitimacy.

Zaman expressed concern over strategic moves such as foreign management of Chattogram Port and the introduction of Starlink internet, citing national security risks.

He emphasized the need for political stability through elected governance and addressed army officers nationwide in a show of military unity. (PTI)