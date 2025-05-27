Tuesday, May 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Sharif, Erdogan reaffirm strategic partnership

By: Agencies

Date:

ISLAMABAD, May 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a delegation-level meeting in Turkiye, as part of their four-nation tour to friendly countries.
The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership.
They agreed to take steps to achieve the USD 5 billion annual bilateral trade target agreed earlier by the two leaders.
Sharif advocated joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, highlighting key sectors such as renewable energy, information technology, defense production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest.
Sharif thanked Erdogan for his nation’s support during a brief military confrontation with India this month.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.
India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, followed by Pakistan’s attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.
The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. (PTI)

