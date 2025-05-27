Shillong set to host second edition of cage fighting c’ship on June 28

Shillong, May 26:The second edition of the Shillong Cage Fighting Championship (SCFC), a mixed martial arts (MMA) event, is set to take place on June 28 at the Lariti Multipurpose Theatre in Mawkasiang.

The opening fight night will feature 12 bouts, with fighters from across the country facing off against 12 athletes from Meghalaya.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Shillong Press Club on Monday, SCFC CEO Isaiah Kharmawphlang highlighted that, until now, local MMA athletes have had to travel across India to participate in national-level tournaments.He emphasized that SCFC aims to bring that level of competition to Shillong, providing local fighters with a platform to compete at a higher level without leaving the state.Kharmawphlang also acknowledged the growing passion for MMA among the people of Meghalaya, stating that each event is designed to offer fans an exciting and rewarding experience.

With the Shillong Cage Fighting Championship steadily carving a niche in the Indian MMA landscape, the upcoming edition promises not just raw athleticism and fierce competition, but also a celebration of local talent and community spirit. For the fighters from Meghalaya, this event is more than just a contest — it is a long-awaited opportunity to showcase their grit and skill, on home turf, in front of an enthusiastic crowd. For the fans, it’s a chance to witness high-octane action without leaving the city, as national-level fighters descend upon Shillong for a night of electrifying bouts.