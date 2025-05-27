Tuesday, May 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Trump hints at Iran nuclear talks update in two days

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, May 26: President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated there was progress with Iran on its nuclear programme and hinted that an announcement could come in the “next two days.”
He was notably more upbeat than the Omani mediator of the talks between the United States and Iran, who said Friday that the two nations made “some but not conclusive” progress in the fifth round of negotiations in Rome.
“We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” Trump told reporters in northern New Jersey after leaving his golf club, where he spent most of the weekend. “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good.”
He emphasised that “we’ve had some real progress, serious progress” in talks that took place on Saturday and Sunday.
“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump said.
Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department’s policy planning director, represented the US at the talks at the Omani Embassy in Rome.
The two countries are discussing how to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions that the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic. (AP)

Sharif, Erdogan reaffirm strategic partnership
52 dead in Gaza strikes, 36 killed at school shelter
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily.

