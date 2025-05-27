Tuesday, May 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Trump: Putin ‘has gone absolutely crazy!’

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, May 26: President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow continues to bombard Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night.
Trump criticized Putin for “needlessly killing a lot of people,” pointing out that missiles and drones are being shot into cities in Ukraine for no reason whatsoever.
The attack was the largest aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, with at least 12 people killed and dozens injured.
Trump warned that if Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will lead to the downfall of Russia. He also expressed frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that his words cause problems and should stop.
Trump has increasingly voiced irritation at Putin and the inability to resolve the three-year-old war, which he promised to promptly end as he campaigned to return to the White House.
Trump had long boasted of his friendly relationship with Putin and stressed that Russia is more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal.
Last month, Trump urged Putin to “STOP!” assaulting Ukraine after Russia launched another deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv.
A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remains elusive, with Russia and Ukraine set to begin ceasefire talks after meeting in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks since 2022.
The European Union has imposed new sanctions on Russia this month in response to Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire. (AP)

