World Watch

Pak student sentenced for online bomb making training

LAHORE, May 26: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court has sentenced a university student to a two-year and six-month jail term for learning to make bombs on social media. Hannan Abdullah, a human resource studies student from the University of Narowal in Punjab, was arrested in 2022 by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of seeking information about bomb-making on a social media site in Iraq. Abdullah was found to have established contacts with terrorists and a banned outfit through Facebook. The prosecution provided evidence to the court, and Abdullah was on bail since 2023. The FBI monitored Abdullah’s conversations with the Iraq-based account and the email address used to create the Instagram handle. Abdullah claimed he sought information out of curiosity and had no evidence of manufacturing explosive materials or allegiance to any terror organization. (PTI)

8-year-old among 3 killed in NW Pakistan honour killings

Peshawar, May 26: Three people including a Pakistani woman and her eight-year-old daughter were killed in a suspected case of honour killing in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in the Yabaard Keejun area of the Upper Dir district. According to police, a man opened fire on his wife and an unidentified man, killing them on the spot. His young daughter was also caught in the gunfire and lost her life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which the police say is a suspected case of honour. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused in the triple murder case. (PTI)

WWII bomber crash killed 11; four finally coming home

Wappingers Falls (US), May 26: Four crew members of the World War II bomber Heaven Can Wait are beginning to return to their hometowns after a remarkable investigation by family members and a recovery mission involving elite Navy divers. Staff Sgt. Eugene Darrigan was buried in his hometown of Wappingers Falls, New York, more than eight decades after leaving behind his wife and baby son. The bombardier, 2nd Lt. Thomas Kelly, was to be buried in Livermore, California, where he grew up in a ranching family. The remains of the pilot, 1st Lt. Herbert Tennyson, and navigator, 2nd Lt. Donald Sheppick, will be interred in the coming months. The ceremonies are happening 12 years after one of Kelly’s relatives, Scott Althaus, set out to solve the mystery of where exactly the plane went down. (AP)