Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027

Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India is focusing on making Shillong the “cleanest city in the country” as the state prepares to host the National Games in 2027.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will launch a new campaign during World Environment Day 2025 to unite citizens, communities, and institutions to achieve this vision.

An official said the Shillong Municipal Board has hired 190 contractual staff, including 105 sweepers, 35 drain cleaners, and 50 security personnel, to clean rivers and penalise littering.

Over the past year, several solid and liquid waste management initiatives have been launched, with 45% of the work completed, he said.

Enforcement has also been strengthened, with fines issued for over 3,000 littering violations, resulting in Rs 16.38 lakh collected in penalties.

Nearly half of the Marten site has been cleaned using bio-mining techniques, converting waste into compost for agriculture and refuse-derived fuel for cement plants.

Collaboration with local communities and partnerships with Dorbar Shnongs has led to funding for cleanliness and beautification projects in 41 localities. Plans are under way to establish a centralised waste management agency for the Greater Shillong Planning Area, the official added.