Hunt on for missing couple, Conrad assures MP CM

SHILLONG, May 27: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday assured his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav of all help and support in tracing a tourist couple from Indore reported missing in the Sohra area since Saturday.

Taking to social media, Yadav said he requested Sangma during a telephonic conversation to take quick and effective action for the couple’s safety.

“Chief Minister (Sangma) assured that his police administration is making all possible efforts to trace the missing couple. He has also assured all possible help,” Yadav posted on X.

He said senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh government have been directed to remain in constant touch with the Meghalaya administration.

“I pray to God that Raja and Sonam return home safely. We are working with full commitment for their safe return,” said Yadav.

Search operations, involving Sohra police and local volunteers, have continued since Sunday to trace Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Earlier, police circulated their photographs to various lodges and guest houses in Sohra. The couple’s mobile phones have remained switched off.

Meanwhile, the Congress stressed the need for the creation of a safe and pleasant voyage for tourists who visit Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Congress working president Deborah Marak said the tourists should be provided a safe and secure environment.

“We need to have better capacity building to ensure that every tourist who visits Meghalaya is safe and he or she enjoys a pleasant stay,” Marak said.

She urged the government to expedite the search operation. She added that a search by the police alone will not help and that, there is a need for a better mechanism for the safety of tourists.

In April, a tourist from Hungary, Puskas Zsolt, died in the Sohra-Shella area after reportedly falling off a steep slope.

The state government earlier announced the creation of “Tourist Buddies” to enhance the security of tourists but the initiate is yet to be rolled out.