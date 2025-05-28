New ATC at Shillong Airport to operate soon

SHILLONG, May 27: The newly-commissioned Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Shillong is set to begin parallel operations shortly.

Parallel operations refer to the simultaneous use of multiple runways, typically two or more, for both arrivals and departures, increasing airport capacity and efficiency.

The decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meet at the Airport on Tuesday attended by representatives from AAI, airlines, CISF, Met Department, and other key stakeholders.

The airport will see a major change by next year following the expansion of the runway to facilitate the landing of bigger aircraft.