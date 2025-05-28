Record SSLC result: Govt plans guidebooks for Classes 1-10

SHILLONG, May 27: Buoyed by the record pass percentage of 96.02 in this year’s SSLC examination, riding the CM IMPACT programme, the state government is planning to introduce guidebooks for students from classes 1 to 10.

Handbooks for teachers on teaching methodology are also being contemplated.

“Initially introduced for Class 10, these are now being expanded to cover Classes 1 through 10,” Education Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri said on Tuesday.

Stating that the department is focusing on enhancing the quality of education through multiple avenues, he said, “We’re creating guidebooks and handbooks for teachers, covering pedagogy, teaching methods, relevant examples, and games to make learning more effective.”

Talking about the Meghalaya Class Studies Programme, he said, “This one-month bridging programme helps bring all Class 10 students to a basic competency level before starting the academic curriculum, reducing learning gaps from Class 9.”

Mantri said the Meghalaya Learning Enhancement Programme aims to support teachers with innovative and effective teaching strategies to help them understand students better.

“Apart from these, we regularly conduct review meetings involving all four directorates – School Education, Higher Education, DERT, and RMSA. These meetings help clear pending proposals, align goals, and fast-track decision-making between directorates and the department,” he said.

He attributed the overall success rate of 96.02% in the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination 2025 to changes in the question pattern and the introduction of the CM IMPACT guidebooks.

“We have revised the question paper pattern to align it with CBSE and ICSE standards. Their question papers typically consist of 25-35 multiple-choice questions and are structured in a simpler, more student-friendly format,” he explained.

“Previously, our question papers were lengthy and complex, with some booklets running into 19 or 20 pages. We have simplified these papers, which made a significant impact on student performance,” Mantri said. “If you look at the CBSE and ICSE results, their pass percentages are consistently above 97-98. We have reached 96%, which is a considerable improvement,” he added.

He claimed the CM IMPACT guidebooks have been a boon for students in the rural areas, where many students lack access to textbooks and proper notes essential for exam preparation.

“These guidebooks are designed in a question-and-answer format and cover all topics from each lesson. They provide structured notes for students to revise easily before exams, significantly aiding their performance,” he said.

On Meghalaya becoming one of India’s top five states with a literacy rate of over 94%, Mantri said: “It’s important to understand that literacy rate, as defined by the Government of India, means the ability to read, write, and comprehend a language. It’s not just based on education levels or pass percentages. The Education Department doesn’t directly measure literacy; it’s done by national agencies. However, our initiatives are contributing to this progress.”

“To push the literacy rate even further, we’re implementing several interventions through SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) for out-of-school children, including adults. Various programmes are being run to bring them into the education fold,” he said.