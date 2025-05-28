Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Task force to address traffic woes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 27: Following the order of the High Court of Meghalaya, the state government has constituted zonal task forces in several parts of Shillong, including Madanrting, Laban, Mawlai, Sadar, Rynjah, Lumdiengjri and Laitumkhrah traffic branches.
The zonal task forces will be responsible for strategising and planning activities to alleviate traffic congestion in their respective zones, addressing issues of on-street parking, and the encroachment of roads and footpaths due to street vending activities.
These zonal task forces include ADMs, EMs, police and prominent representatives from the concerned localities.
The task forces will recommend parking and no parking zones, as well as related traffic interventions such as one-way street, designated loading and unloading areas, and other measures to improve traffic.
Another term of reference for the task forces is to engage with the Dorbar Shnongs, SMB, district council and the community to demarcate parking zones and establish a mechanism for collection of parking fees in these areas.
In addition, the task forces will also recommend potential vending zones in the areas to the Town Vending Committee.

No positive case of Covid in state: Govt
New ATC at Shillong Airport to operate soon
