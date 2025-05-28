Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect

SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek has called for swift action to arrest a masked man who was caught on CCTV harassing schoolgirls in Umsohsun locality.

He termed the act unacceptable and deeply disturbing, highlighting the decline in public safety, particularly for children.

He called for the full force of the law to be applied to crimes against minors and criticized the brazenness of the act.

Hek said the act was not just a matter of law and order but also a test of the state’s collective conscience and ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.