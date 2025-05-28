Wednesday, May 28, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek has called for swift action to arrest a masked man who was caught on CCTV harassing schoolgirls in Umsohsun locality.
He termed the act unacceptable and deeply disturbing, highlighting the decline in public safety, particularly for children.
He called for the full force of the law to be applied to crimes against minors and criticized the brazenness of the act.
Hek said the act was not just a matter of law and order but also a test of the state’s collective conscience and ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Previous article
Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027
Next article
Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Women take part in a rally against the alleged removal of ‘Manipur’ signage from a state government bus, in Imphal, on Tuesday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier

World Heritage Site tag for Living Root Bridges Shillong, May 27: The Meghalaya government had missed deadline to submit...
MEGHALAYA

Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027

Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India is focusing on making Shillong the “cleanest city in...
MEGHALAYA

Record SSLC result: Govt plans guidebooks for Classes 1-10

SHILLONG, May 27: Buoyed by the record pass percentage of 96.02 in this year’s SSLC examination, riding the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge