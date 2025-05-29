All-party committee on rlys fails to take off as Opp stays away

SHILLONG, May 28: The MDA government’s plan to establish an all-party committee to seek consensus on the contentious issue of railway projects in Khasi-Jaintia Hills has turned into an unsuccessful venture, with opposition parties like VPP, Congress, and TMC maintaining a safe distance.

The three opposition parties have questioned the need for the committee to discuss the issue of railways before raising the long-pending demand for introduction of a strong anti-influx mechanism like the Inner Line Permit.

Despite this, the state government is still trying to convince the three opposition parties to join the committee, with the first meeting expected within a month.

MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday stated that the committee is supposed to gather the views of all parties, regardless of their stance on railways.

He made it clear that the committee is an all-party platform that seeks consensus, and if parties stay away, it indicates their lack of confidence in a democratic process.

Lyngdoh argued that political parties should contest elections with their own agendas, but when it comes to a matter of great importance for the state, they should seek consensus among all.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang is waiting for Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s return from Garo Hills before making a decision on the first meeting of the all-party committee.