Govt forms Braille integration committee

SHILLONG, May 28: The state government has constituted the Braille Integration Policy Committee that would contribute to the development of policies related to Braille literacy, education, and accessibility and provide guidance and support to organisations establishing or improving Braille presses.

The Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Commissioner and Secretary/Secretary to Social Welfare Department will function as chairman, in addition to other members.

The committee would collaborate with various stakeholders, including educators, organisations working with visually impaired individuals, and government agencies.

The committee will also work out various programmes for stakeholders on issues and problems faced by persons with visual impairment besides monitoring the implementation of concessional benefits meant for them.