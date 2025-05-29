Thursday, May 29, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt forms Braille integration committee

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 28: The state government has constituted the Braille Integration Policy Committee that would contribute to the development of policies related to Braille literacy, education, and accessibility and provide guidance and support to organisations establishing or improving Braille presses.
The Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Commissioner and Secretary/Secretary to Social Welfare Department will function as chairman, in addition to other members.
The committee would collaborate with various stakeholders, including educators, organisations working with visually impaired individuals, and government agencies.
The committee will also work out various programmes for stakeholders on issues and problems faced by persons with visual impairment besides monitoring the implementation of concessional benefits meant for them.

Previous article
No plans to contest Rajya Sabha seat, says Agatha
Next article
No crime angle in MP tourist couple’s disappearance: Paul
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

A woman sits at a deserted fishing centre due to bad weather and restrictions on fishing activities imposed along the coast after a...

MEGHALAYA

Hek clueless on fate of BJP’s fact-finding inquiry on coal

SHILLONG, May 28: The BJP’s fact-finding team, constituted to investigate allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation in...
MEGHALAYA

All-party committee on rlys fails to take off as Opp stays away

SHILLONG, May 28: The MDA government’s plan to establish an all-party committee to seek consensus on the contentious...
MEGHALAYA

KSU awaits NEIGRIHMS response on demands

SHILLONG, May 28: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) is awaiting an official response from NEIGRIHMS regarding the minutes...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge