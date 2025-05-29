KSU awaits NEIGRIHMS response on demands

SHILLONG, May 28: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) is awaiting an official response from NEIGRIHMS regarding the minutes of a meeting held on May 6.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah on Wednesday said they will follow up with NEIGRIHMS and seek update on an appointment with Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

He said the union needs clarity on which issues NEIGRIHMS can resolve internally and which require intervention from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The KSU also reiterated its key demands, including restoring the age limit for Nursing Officer posts, ensuring an 80:20 female-to-male ratio in Nursing Officer recruitment, removing the requirement for experience certificates exclusively from hospitals with at least 50 beds, holding recruitment examinations in Meghalaya through offline mode, reviewing the roster register, and revoking EWS backlog vacancies.

The KSU also demanded reinstating previous qualification criteria for the post of store keeper, empowering

NEIGRIHMS to conduct its own recruitment exams, extending reservation policies to Group B posts, and further consultations on amended recruitment rules with stakeholders and NEIGRIHMS associations.

The union urged NEIGRIHMS to initiate an emergent meeting of the Governing Council to address the pressing unresolved issues.