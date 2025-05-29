MSCPCR demands strict action against accused

UMSOHSUN MOLESTATION CASE

Shillong, May 18: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has demanded exemplary punishment for the masked miscreant allegedly caught on CCTV harassing schoolgirls in Umsohsun locality on Friday.

MSCPCR chairperson Agatha K Sangma told reporters on Wednesday that the authorities must act decisively to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“If we let this person go, there will be no deterrent. We must send a strong message to prevent such trauma for young children in the future,” she said.

Sangma also informed that the commission has been in touch with East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem and urged the police to identify and take appropriate action against the perpetrator.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis by the police, she informed.

“They are scanning the video thoroughly to determine the identity of the accused,” Sangma said.

She emphasized the importance of protecting the victim’s identity. “We have requested for the girl’s identity not to be revealed in any footage to maintain her privacy,” she added.