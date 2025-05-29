Thursday, May 29, 2025
No crime angle in MP tourist couple’s disappearance: Paul

SHILONG, May 28: The state government has ruled out any criminal conspiracy behind the disappearance of a tourist couple from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore since May 23.
A two-wheeler the couple had hired from Shillong was found abandoned near Sohra.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that there is no question of any criminal conspiracy in the case, as Meghalaya is a peaceful state and its people are tourist-friendly.
“We have not given up on the rescue operations and hope the couple is found soon,” he said on Wednesday, pointing out that it is impossible for the police to cover every inch of a tourist destination.
Recalling an advisory the government issued, Lyngdoh stressed the need for visitors to be wary of weather and terrain conditions and know till which point they can travel without risking their lives.
“We will soon appoint tourist buddies who will act as guides for the visitors. The process has started and we have sought applications,” he said.
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander L Hek visited Sohra to oversee the search and rescue operations for the missing tourist couple from Indore.
He was briefed about the rescue operations and the episodes prior to their disappearance.
“The authorities are doing everything possible to locate them,” Hek said, adding that he visited Sohra after a request from his party colleagues in Madhya Pradesh.
He said three search and rescue teams, supported by K9 units, drones from NESAC, and Special Operations Team personnel, have been deployed in the Nongriat-Pyndemdkhar-Mawlakhiat, Mawsahew-Wahkaliar, and Weisawdong areas.
The search will extend to the gorges along Mawkdok, Umdiengpoh, and up to Sohra Rim along the Shillong-Sohra Road. Witness reports have been sought from the local communities and block development officers have been asked to instruct all field staff to do the same.
Meanwhile, the Federation of Shillong Hotels has urged the authorities to ensure the safe return of the guests at the earliest. Its president, Parambir Singh Sehdave, prayed for the safety of the couple.

Latest news

