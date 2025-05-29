Thursday, May 29, 2025
No plans to contest Rajya Sabha seat, says Agatha

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 28: Former Tura MP and senior NPP leader Agatha K Sangma on Wednesday said she has no plans to contest the Rajya Sabha election.
The term of state’s lone Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi of the NPP will end on June 21 next year. Earlier, he publicly stated that he had no intention to seek a second term. He desired to retire and allow younger leaders to take up the mantle.
His remarks gave rise to speculation about Agatha contesting for the seat. But she left the matter to the wisdom of the party leadership.
“I don’t have any such plans. This is completely the decision of the NPP,” Agatha told reporters when asked if she will be in the race for the Rajya Sabha.
“I will be happy to support the candidate that our party and the party president decide,” she added.

NDA govts in Assam, Meghalaya behind drug abuse, illegal coal mining: Gogoi
Govt forms Braille integration committee
