Thursday, May 29, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Red alert for M’laya: IMD predicts heavy rainfall

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day red alert for Meghalaya, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts over Thursday and Friday.
The IMD said it is part of a broader warning for Northeastern states, but Meghalaya is expected to bear the brunt of the weather system, with rainfall forecasts reaching alarming levels in some areas.
Parts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and the adjoining Garo Hills are expected to experience very heavy to extremely heavy downpours from Thursday through Friday. Isolated pockets, particularly in rain-prone zones of Cherrapunjee (Sohra) and Mawsynram, are expected to receive between 500 to 1000 mm of rainfall over the two-day period.
Squally winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also predicted to accompany the thunderstorms.
The IMD noted that rainfall has already reached up to 110 mm in parts of Assam and Meghalaya over the last 24 hours, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.
An IMD bulletin has predicted low to moderate flash flood risks in East Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts. The IMD’s dynamic models support these alarming projections, forecasting rainfall of up to 212 mm in the next 24 hours alone in some parts of Meghalaya.
Officials have urged residents, particularly those in landslide-prone or low-lying areas, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.
Disaster response teams are on standby, and local authorities have begun issuing advisories to communities in vulnerable zones.
While IMD predicts above-normal rainfall for the country between June and September (106%), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may see below-normal rainfall overall — a pattern that still allows for intense short-term spells such as the one currently unfolding.

Previous article
No crime angle in MP tourist couple’s disappearance: Paul
Next article
MSCPCR demands strict action against accused
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

A woman sits at a deserted fishing centre due to bad weather and restrictions on fishing activities imposed along the coast after a...

MEGHALAYA

Hek clueless on fate of BJP’s fact-finding inquiry on coal

SHILLONG, May 28: The BJP’s fact-finding team, constituted to investigate allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation in...
MEGHALAYA

All-party committee on rlys fails to take off as Opp stays away

SHILLONG, May 28: The MDA government’s plan to establish an all-party committee to seek consensus on the contentious...
MEGHALAYA

KSU awaits NEIGRIHMS response on demands

SHILLONG, May 28: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) is awaiting an official response from NEIGRIHMS regarding the minutes...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge