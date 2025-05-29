Red alert for M’laya: IMD predicts heavy rainfall

SHILLONG, May 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day red alert for Meghalaya, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts over Thursday and Friday.

The IMD said it is part of a broader warning for Northeastern states, but Meghalaya is expected to bear the brunt of the weather system, with rainfall forecasts reaching alarming levels in some areas.

Parts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and the adjoining Garo Hills are expected to experience very heavy to extremely heavy downpours from Thursday through Friday. Isolated pockets, particularly in rain-prone zones of Cherrapunjee (Sohra) and Mawsynram, are expected to receive between 500 to 1000 mm of rainfall over the two-day period.

Squally winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also predicted to accompany the thunderstorms.

The IMD noted that rainfall has already reached up to 110 mm in parts of Assam and Meghalaya over the last 24 hours, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.

An IMD bulletin has predicted low to moderate flash flood risks in East Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts. The IMD’s dynamic models support these alarming projections, forecasting rainfall of up to 212 mm in the next 24 hours alone in some parts of Meghalaya.

Officials have urged residents, particularly those in landslide-prone or low-lying areas, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Disaster response teams are on standby, and local authorities have begun issuing advisories to communities in vulnerable zones.

While IMD predicts above-normal rainfall for the country between June and September (106%), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may see below-normal rainfall overall — a pattern that still allows for intense short-term spells such as the one currently unfolding.