Friday, May 30, 2025
India Women to host Australia Women for three ODIs in Sept

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 29: India Women will play their counterparts from Australia in a three-match ODI series at home in September as part of the preparations for the ICC World Cup which the country is hosting later this year, the BCCI said on Thursday.
The board also said the men’s ‘A’ teams from Australia and South Africa will be touring the country from September-November during which they will play multi-day and limited overs cricket matches.
“The Australian Women’s team will tour India for a three-match One Day International series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025,” the BCCI said in a statement.
The three matches of the women’s series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The games are scheduled on September 14, 17 and 20.
The 50-over Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be held across multiple venues in India from September 29 to October 26.
Around the same time, the Australian men’s A team will also be touring India for a series featuring two four-day matches and three One-day games.
The tour will begin with a four-day match in Lucknow from September 16-19 with the second game also being scheduled at the same venue from September 23-26.
The three one-day matches will be held from in Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5.The contests against the Aussies will be followed by matches against the visiting South Africans in October-November.
“The South African Men’s A team will also tour India for an extensive series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs formats in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Previous article
Ponting picks Arshdeep in India’s XI for first Test in England
