Former PCCF officer sworn in as Meghalaya Lokayukta head

SHILLONG, May 30: Retired Indian Forest Service officer Cavouright P Marak has formally assumed charge as the new chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta. He was administered the oath of office by Governor CH Vijayashankar during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Marak, who retired in June 2019 as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force in Meghalaya, continues to remain active in public service.

He currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

Welcoming Marak to his new role, the Governor expressed faith in his ability to uphold principles of justice, integrity, and accountability, and strengthen mechanisms aimed at promoting transparency and fighting corruption in the state.