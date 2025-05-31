Saturday, May 31, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group moves MePDCL to light up WJH village

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jowai, May 30: Taking a significant step to address the long-standing issue of electricity shortages in Madan Pohkseh village, West Jaintia Hills, the Jaintia National Council (JNC) Western Zone, on Thursday, visited the MePDCL Jowai Distribution Sub-Division office to meet Executive Engineer L. Syngkon and discuss the matter.
The village has been without power for several years. Madan Pohkseh, which falls under the Laksein Block, is an old village, and the continued absence of electricity has posed serious challenges, particularly affecting students’ education and overall quality of life.
During the meeting, the JNC Western Zone submitted a formal letter highlighting the hardships faced by the villagers and urged the department to provide electricity to the area.
After reviewing the matter, Executive Engineer Syngkon assured the delegation that Madan Pohkseh would be electrified under the Rural Development Sector Scheme (RDSS). He informed them that the village would be included in the list of households to be covered by the scheme, and that tenders would be floated in the coming months. The goal, he added, is to complete the electrification process within this year.
The JNC Western Zone expressed gratitude to the executive engineer and his office for their assurance and commitment to resolving the issue. Their efforts have rekindled hope among the villagers, who have long struggled without electricity.

Previous article
Ymbon downplays inflation from Umiam dam curbs
Next article
Umsohsun case: Accused remanded in police custody
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back at Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing his allegations...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen seeks 2 months for inquiry against NLUM VC

SHILLONG, May 30: Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has sought two months to conduct an internal inquiry into the...
MEGHALAYA

Govt pans national media for ‘crime slur’ on Sohra

SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has taken a strong exception to a section of the national media...
MEGHALAYA

No trace of Indore tourist couple, search operations hit by rains

Shillong, May 30: The search for the newlywed missing tourist couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh on the seventh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back...

Ampareen seeks 2 months for inquiry against NLUM VC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has sought...

Govt pans national media for ‘crime slur’ on Sohra

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has taken a...
Load more

Popular news

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back...

Ampareen seeks 2 months for inquiry against NLUM VC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has sought...

Govt pans national media for ‘crime slur’ on Sohra

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has taken a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge