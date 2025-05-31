Group moves MePDCL to light up WJH village

Jowai, May 30: Taking a significant step to address the long-standing issue of electricity shortages in Madan Pohkseh village, West Jaintia Hills, the Jaintia National Council (JNC) Western Zone, on Thursday, visited the MePDCL Jowai Distribution Sub-Division office to meet Executive Engineer L. Syngkon and discuss the matter.

The village has been without power for several years. Madan Pohkseh, which falls under the Laksein Block, is an old village, and the continued absence of electricity has posed serious challenges, particularly affecting students’ education and overall quality of life.

During the meeting, the JNC Western Zone submitted a formal letter highlighting the hardships faced by the villagers and urged the department to provide electricity to the area.

After reviewing the matter, Executive Engineer Syngkon assured the delegation that Madan Pohkseh would be electrified under the Rural Development Sector Scheme (RDSS). He informed them that the village would be included in the list of households to be covered by the scheme, and that tenders would be floated in the coming months. The goal, he added, is to complete the electrification process within this year.

The JNC Western Zone expressed gratitude to the executive engineer and his office for their assurance and commitment to resolving the issue. Their efforts have rekindled hope among the villagers, who have long struggled without electricity.