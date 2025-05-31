Himanta to discuss Jorabat hill-cutting issue with Conrad

GUWAHATI, May 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the issue of hill cutting in Meghalaya has aggravated the flood situation in the Jorabat area, and that the “serious” issue would be discussed with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma here on June 2.

“On June 2, I have invited Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to Guwahati to discuss the issue of hill-cutting in Jorabat, which is a serious matter, and the impact on certain localities in Guwahati during the rainy season,” Sarma informed media persons here.

Sarma, however, refrained from blaming Meghalaya for the rainwater flow to the city over the past two days.

“I cannot blame any state for the current flood situation in Guwahati. There is a depression in Bangladesh and huge cloud accumulation over the Bay of Bengal that has triggered incessant rainfall in the Northeast over the past few days. So, the current flood situation can only be attributed to nature’s fury,” he said.

“Meghalaya has been experiencing heavy rain and the excess water flows down from the hills to the catchment areas in Assam over a long period, which compounds the problem of floods in Guwahati,” he added.

“But rain water from the hills of Meghalaya (because of the topography) is bound to flow down to Guwahati. However, the issue here is hill cutting and its impact on the low-lying areas of Assam during the rainy season,” Sarma said.

“The Supreme Court has also issued notices the day before yesterday to the Meghalaya and Assam governments regarding hill-cutting in Jorabat. This matter will also come up for consideration of the apex court,” he said.