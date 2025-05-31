No trace of Indore tourist couple, search operations hit by rains

Shillong, May 30: The search for the newlywed missing tourist couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh on the seventh day on Friday was hampered by continuous rainfall.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi were last seen after they had set out from Shillong towards Sohra on a two-wheeler.

A senior government official said the search operation will be expanded and intensified by deploying additional personnel. He mentioned that authorities had intended to search nearby rivers in the Sohra area.

“However, the heavy rainfall has made that impossible for now. We are hoping that the weather improves soon so we can resume the search with greater intensity,” the official said.

He said no concrete leads have been found so far that could aid in locating the couple.

Amid rising pressure, including phone calls from the Home Ministry and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday had assured the public that the state government was actively working to find the couple.