Two dead as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in state

SHILLONG, May 30: Torrential rains claimed two lives in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer of East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority, Shanborlang Warjri said a woman, identified as Klasliya Kharkongor (50), died in a landslide that occurred at Laitkyntung village falling under the Laitkroh-Khatarshnong Block.

Mother of four, the woman was sleeping in one room with two children while her husband was sleeping in another room with the two other children. The landslide hit the room in which the woman was sleeping. While she died, the two children escaped with injuries. They were taken to Swer PHC.

Warjri, who is also the Additional Deputy Commissioner, said a man had lost his life in the other incident.

Samborlang Tariang drowned at Wah Krot in Mawbynna under Pomlakrai village while he attempted to cross the river at Ksehbilat at around 3:30 pm, Warjri said, adding that the body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Landslides occurred at many places – Mylliem-Umtyngar road under Khatarshnong, Lummawbah, 11 Mer, Langkyrding, Myriaw Nongriat road near Mawkamoit village in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Adkonggre near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura, West Garo Hills and the Baghmara-Maheshkhola road in South Garo Hills.

The landslide at Mylliem-Umtyngar road damaged a shop and a road. “We immediately contacted the NHIDCL. Efforts to clear the road started soon after,” Warjri said.

“As a precaution, we had to divert traffic heading towards Sohra. Traffic towards the EAC side was rerouted to Pomlakrai and Laitlyngkot areas. We have advised people to avoid traveling through the Mylliem-Umtyngar road. If travel is unavoidable, an alternative route should be taken,” he added.

Warjri mentioned that four C&RD Blocks – Mawlai, Mylliem, Laitkroh-Khatarshnong and Mawpat – were affected.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an emergency review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to assess the widespread destruction. He directed all departments to remain on high alert and expedite relief efforts.

The government announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased.

According to official sources, 18 houses were damaged in six districts. East Khasi Hills was the worst hit. Roads, homes, schools, and public utilities here were hit by landslides and fallen trees.

MeECL suffers damages, power supply affected

MeECL has suffered significant damages due to heavy rain and strong winds, causing disruptions in power supply across several districts in Meghalaya.

The MePDCL/MePTCL/MePGCL has activated emergency response protocols to assess the damage and restore electricity as soon as possible.

Major affected areas in Shillong include Don Bosco, Ganesh Das, Polo-PHE & Nongmensong, Nongthymmai, Mawlai, Kench’s Trace, NEHU Meter Factory, Lad Smit, and Bara Bazaar.

The MeECL said its staff have been working tirelessly under challenging weather and terrain conditions to identify faults, replace damaged infrastructure, and restore supply.

Key highlights of the restoration work include deployment of additional manpower and materials from nearby divisions/substations and restoration of most affected feeders within the minimum possible time period.

However, due to severe weather conditions, especially in rural areas, power restoration is delayed, and efforts are being made to complete the restoration works at the earliest possible time.

Power Minister AT Mondal said the lines tripped in multiple locations.

He said the falling of trees and branches caused faults in one substation, which subsequently affected the connected substations and led to widespread instability in supply. While no major damages were reported, minor faults and repeated tripping resulted in erratic electricity supply in many parts of the state.

Advisory against travelling to Sohra

The East Khasi Hills Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid non-essential travel to Sohra due to significant landslides along the 11th Mile–Umtyngar road.

The Shillong-Dawki road has been closed to vehicular traffic due to landslides and significant damages.

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall, the public is advised to exercise extreme caution in flood-prone and mountainous areas and not to attempt to cross rivers, streams, suspension bridges, or weak or damaged wooden bridges, especially if water levels are rising rapidly.

The India Meteorological Department has observed that water levels in many rivers in the East Khasi Hills District are rising, and residents are advised to relocate to safer places until the rain has subsided.