Umsohsun case: Accused remanded in police custody

Shillong, May 30: Himan Gogoi, the accused in the Umsohsun schoolgirls’ molestation case, was remanded in two-day police custody by a local court on Friday.

Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat on Thursday in connection with two separate cases of alleged sexual assault on schoolgirls in the city.

After securing a transit remand from the Jorhat court, the police team brought him to Shillong early Friday morning for further interrogation.

He was produced before the court on Friday.