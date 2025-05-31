Saturday, May 31, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Umsohsun case: Accused remanded in police custody

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 30: Himan Gogoi, the accused in the Umsohsun schoolgirls’ molestation case, was remanded in two-day police custody by a local court on Friday.
Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat on Thursday in connection with two separate cases of alleged sexual assault on schoolgirls in the city.
After securing a transit remand from the Jorhat court, the police team brought him to Shillong early Friday morning for further interrogation.
He was produced before the court on Friday.

