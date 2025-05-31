Ymbon downplays inflation from Umiam dam curbs

SHILLONG, May 30: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon has downplayed rising prices of essentials which is a purported result of restrictions imposed on heavy vehicles including commercial trucks carrying essential commodities to the state.

It has been more than 10 months since heavy vehicles have been forced to take longer routes to enter Shillong due to restrictions on the Umiam Dam, but the minister states that “the price difference is minimal—just around 40 to 50 paise per kilogram.”

He added that a new bridge is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 7 to 8 months. Once completed, trucks will be able to enter Shillong directly.

Currently, trucks transporting essential goods are required to travel an additional 80 to 90 kilometers, which has led to a marginal increase in commodity prices.