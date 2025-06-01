Sunday, June 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls evening shift to accommodate students in WJH

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: With over a hundred SSLC-passed students in West Jaintia Hills still unable to secure seats in higher secondary institutions, the district administration has proposed starting an evening shift to accommodate those left out. Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh confirmed that a formal request has already been submitted to the Directorate of School Education for approval.
According to a report submitted by the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), around 124 students remain without admission following the declaration of results. If approved, the proposed evening session will be conducted at Kiang Nangbah Government Higher Secondary School and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 200 students.
The JSU, which had earlier launched an agitation over the issue, temporarily suspended its protest on May 30 after receiving a positive response from District School Education Officer (DSEO) A.P. Syiem.
The DSEO formally proposed the additional shift to the Deputy Commissioner, recommending the appointment of Assistant Lecturers in the Arts stream, the recruitment of additional non-teaching staff, and the identification of examination centres to support the academic framework for the new batch.
The Deputy Commissioner assured that once the Directorate grants approval, the plan will be implemented without delay to ensure that no student is left out of the education system.

