Jemino quits UDP, govt post

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Senior political leader Jemino Mawthoh has announced his resignation from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and from as the Honorary Adviser to the Meghalaya government, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

He submitted his resignation with immediate effect through a letter addressed to the UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh.

Dr Mawthoh, associated with the UDP since 2014, expressed gratitude for trusting him and giving him the opportunities over the years.

He was made the party’s working president soon after joining it.

“I am privileged to serve the party as a legislator, working president from 2014, and as general secretary from 2016 to date,” he wrote. “This decision is purely personal, and I strongly hold my ground on this matter.”

Dr Mawthoh also stepped down from his position as the honorary adviser to the state Planning, Investment Promotion, and Sustainable Development Department, severing ties both at the party and administrative level.

His departure is expected to cause ripples within the UDP, a key regional player in Meghalaya’s political landscape and a constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

While the party did not issue any official statement, the sudden resignation of a senior functionary with years of organisational experience is being viewed as a setback, particularly as the state prepares for crucial manoeuvrings ahead of the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.

The reasons behind Dr Mawthoh’s resignation remain undisclosed, but political circles are abuzz with speculation over him joining another party.

His abrupt exit marks the end of a significant chapter in his two-decade-long public and political service.

BJP ready to welcome Jemino

Amid the political ripples caused by Jemino Mawthoh’s resignation from the UDP, the State BJP on Saturday said it would warmly welcome the veteran politician should he choose to join its ranks, describing his experience and insight as valuable assets to the party.

Breaking its silence on the speculation surrounding Mawthoh’s political future, BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang clarified that while no official talks have taken place so far, the party remains open to his induction.

“There has been no discussion, but of course, the BJP embraces anyone who wishes to join our party. If Jemino Mawthoh comes on board, he will be an asset to us with his expertise and knowledge. Whatever he brings will strengthen our party. Our doors are always open,” Kharkrang stated.

Mawthoh, a former MLA and a prominent leader within the UDP, resigned on Saturday from both the party and his position as Honorary Adviser to the state government, marking the end of a long political association that began nearly two decades ago.

Although the BJP has not confirmed any formal outreach to Mawthoh, the party’s openness is expected to fuel further speculation. Known for his grounded leadership and administrative clarity, Dr Mawthoh previously served as the UDP’s working president and general secretary. He also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Shillong constituency.

As the BJP looks to expand its presence in Meghalaya’s political landscape, the potential induction of a seasoned leader like Mawthoh could enhance its credibility and organisational strength — particularly in the lead-up to the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.