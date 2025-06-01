Torment piles as state logs record-breaking downpour

Four more die in rain-related incidents; toll mounts to six

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Meghalaya has been battered by unrelenting rains over the past two days, leading to loss of lives in the downpour-related incidents across several parts of the state. Four more persons died in Meghalaya, which took the death toll to six on Saturday.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for heavy rainfall, which has now translated into record-breaking downpours, particularly in the state’s high-rainfall zones like Sohra (Cherrapunji) and Mawsynram.

In just 24 hours, Sohra received 217.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on May 30 and 8:30 am on Saturday. Another 70.6 mm fell in the six hours that followed. Shillong wasn’t spared either — between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm on Saturday, the city recorded an astonishing 285.2 mm of rain, following 135.2 mm in the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, Mawsynram and Sohra each recorded a staggering 47 cm (470 mm) of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in the region.

The sufferings

This extreme weather however has already begun taking a toll.

Mebanskhem Mukhim, a 14-year-old boy from Kharang village, died when a tree fell on him. His 12-year-old brother was injured in the incident. He was taken to Jongsha PHC and later, shifted to Civil Hospital, Shillong.

In another incident, two girls, identified as Batgrikchi A Sangma (7) and Brime D Sangma (13), died after being struck by lightning at Kentapara village in the Dadenggre C&RD Block.

Another person, identified as Nikolas Kharpran (36), drowned in the Umlew river in Mawkduk village, Ri-Bhoi district. He hailed from Kyrdeng village in Bhoirymbong.

According to the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority, 49 villages in 23 blocks have been affected by the rains from May 29-31. The number of people affected was 1,094. Thirty-three structures suffered damages.

Reports of landslides were received from Mawkadiang village in Nongstoin, Amjok village in Umling block, Sumer Latara, Rilbong and Mawblei. Two houses were washed away by the floods at Kalatek Shella.

Power supply was disrupted in several villages under Mylliem, Pynursla, Mawsynram and Shella Block. Relief was distributed to 10 families affected by floods and landslides at Sumer Latara, Umsning Block, Ri-Bhoi.

Several landslides were reported, particularly along the Shillong-Dawki road, a key route that has now been deemed dangerous due to recurring slips. In areas like East Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills, residents have reported damaged roads and properties. Local authorities have issued travel advisories and urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Umtyngar-Sohra route reopened

One of the busiest and most important routes between Umtyngar and Sohra was reopened to traffic on Saturday evening.

The road was cleared after the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) successfully removed a massive boulder that had rolled onto the road at Umtyngar.

The highway had been closed to vehicular movement since Friday morning.

During the closure, all vehicles bound for Sohra were diverted via the Shillong Peak–Pomlakrai–Laitlyngkot route.

Chief Executive Officer of the East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shanborlang Warjri, urged commuters to remain cautious while travelling on the Umtyngar road, as large boulders still perched on the hilltop continue to pose a risk.

He added that while the NHIDCL is working to remove the remaining boulders through controlled blasting, the presence of nearby houses and unfavourable weather conditions have delayed the operation.

Meanwhile, Warjri also informed that the route to Pynursla via Laitlyngkot remains closed due to a landslide.

The DDMA CEO said NHIDCL is conducting clearing operations and expects the route to be reopened by evening.

The forecast

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the weather chaos is being driven by a weakening depression over North Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya, which has now reduced to a low-pressure area over northeast Assam. However, an associated cyclonic circulation still persists over Arunachal Pradesh, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, and continues to influence the weather in the region.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast over the coming days.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) has asked citizens to remain alert and follow safety guidelines. With the monsoon season arriving in full force, Meghalaya is bracing for more rain and its after-effects.