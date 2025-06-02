Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

No trace of missing tourist couple

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Family moves PM, HM, CM, seeks deployment of central forces

SHILLONG, June 1: Despite nine days of continuous search operations, the newlywed tourist couple from Indore remains untraced, forcing the family to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to involve the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Delhi Police in the ongoing search operation.
The couple — Raja Raghuvanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuvanshi (27) — had traveled to Sohra on a two-wheeler rented from Shillong on May 23 and have been missing since.
Sunday marked the ninth day of the search operation being carried out by Meghalaya Police, SDRF and local volunteers.
Raja’s brother, Govind, expressed frustration over the lack of progress. “Even after nine days, there has been no positive outcome,” he said, urging for the deployment of central forces to intensify the efforts.
“There can be no significant breakthrough without the involvement of central agencies,” he added, emphasizing his hope for the safe return of his brother and sister-in-law.
Besides police personnel, SDRF teams, and locals, authorities have also deployed K9 sniffer dogs and drones to assist in navigating difficult terrain.
The chief minister asserted that all available resources are being mobilized to trace the couple and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Previous article
VPP predicts downfall of ‘rudderless’ UDP by 2028
Next article
Rare lizard’s discovery in Mawmluh village ignites conservation efforts
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

A boy and his calf slip into the water from a boat while shifting from a flood-affected area to a safer place, in Lakhimpur...

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh top court restores Jamaat-e-Islami’s party registration

DHAKA, June 1: Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami party registration,...
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh tribunal indicts Hasina for mass murder

Dhaka, June 1: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Sunday indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Two killed in two separate blasts in Pak PESHAWAR, June 1: Two explosions in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge