No trace of missing tourist couple

Family moves PM, HM, CM, seeks deployment of central forces

SHILLONG, June 1: Despite nine days of continuous search operations, the newlywed tourist couple from Indore remains untraced, forcing the family to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to involve the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Delhi Police in the ongoing search operation.

The couple — Raja Raghuvanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuvanshi (27) — had traveled to Sohra on a two-wheeler rented from Shillong on May 23 and have been missing since.

Sunday marked the ninth day of the search operation being carried out by Meghalaya Police, SDRF and local volunteers.

Raja’s brother, Govind, expressed frustration over the lack of progress. “Even after nine days, there has been no positive outcome,” he said, urging for the deployment of central forces to intensify the efforts.

“There can be no significant breakthrough without the involvement of central agencies,” he added, emphasizing his hope for the safe return of his brother and sister-in-law.

Besides police personnel, SDRF teams, and locals, authorities have also deployed K9 sniffer dogs and drones to assist in navigating difficult terrain.

The chief minister asserted that all available resources are being mobilized to trace the couple and that he is personally monitoring the situation.