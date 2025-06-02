Rare lizard’s discovery in Mawmluh village ignites conservation efforts

SHILLONG, June 1: When a young shopkeeper in Meghalaya spotted an unusual-looking lizard near her home, she had no idea it would lead to a scientific discovery and a renewed push for conservation in the region.

Twenty-five-year-old Banyllashisha Wankhar, who runs a grocery shop in Mawmluh village, noticed a garden lizard that looked different from any she had seen before. Her curiosity and that of fellow local nature enthusiast Goldenstar Thongni helped confirm the presence of a species called Calotes zolaiking in Meghalaya for the first time.

Their involvement has now earned both of them credit as co-authors of a scientific paper published in the journal Zootaxa.

Though this species was first described from Mizoram in 2019, its recent sighting in East Khasi Hills has extended its known range by over 170 kilometers. More importantly, it has become a symbol of pride for the local community and a spark for renewed conservation efforts in an area long damaged by limestone mining and an abandoned cement plant.

“This lizard looked special,” Banyllashisha recalled, describing how she collected the first of two specimens that helped researchers confirm the species.

Herpetologist Jayaditya Purkayastha, one of the study’s authors, praised the villagers for laying the groundwork for the discovery, calling their contribution vital.

The newfound excitement around the lizard has encouraged locals to become more involved in protecting their surroundings, particularly in and around Sohra (Cherrapunjee), where traditional sacred groves have long been preserved by custom. However, these forests are increasingly under pressure from human activity.

“We’ve always had sacred groves where no one dares disturb a leaf,” said Bansan Kupar Lyngdoh, headman of Mawmluh village.

“But mining has taken a toll. This little lizard, now known to the world, has reminded us of what we still have—and what we need to protect,” he said.

India is home to 14 known species of Calotes, with nine of them found in the Northeast alone. The Meghalaya finding adds to this list and shows the need for more frequent and systematic surveys in remote areas.

Researchers say this discovery, while exciting, is also a reminder. They point to Stoliczkia khasiensis, a snake last seen in the Khasi Hills in 1870 and never recorded again, to underline what could be lost without consistent documentation and protection.

The study was co-authored by Sanath Chandra Bohra, Chunglallian Ranglong, Goldenstar Thongni, Banyllashisha Wankhar, Cynthia Mylliem Umlong, Madhurima Das, Holiness Warjri and Jayaditya Purkayastha.