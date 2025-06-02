Six missing in state, 4 hurt; IMD predicts more rainfall

Over 1,200 people affected in 49 villages across Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 1: At least six people have been reported missing, while four others have been injured, as relentless squally winds and torrential rains pounded Meghalaya over the past three days, leaving a trail of destruction across the state.

With the IMD predicting more rain as the monsoon advances, the state government has urged residents to remain cautious and heed official advisories. Relief and rehabilitation measures are being closely coordinated as Meghalaya braces for the continuing challenges of the season.

According to the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority, the storm system forecast by the India Meteorological Department has caused widespread havoc across 10 districts, damaging 37 houses and 45 other infrastructure facilities.

The disaster affected over 1,221 residents across 49 villages in 23 blocks and damaged crops on 0.202 hectares.

The damages include landslides, uprooted trees, flash floods, and destruction to homes, roads, bridges, and electric poles.

The affected areas are in the East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and West Khasi Hills districts.

Fresh landslides on June 1 added to the woes. In Ri-Bhoi district, debris blocked access at Umskun village and along the Umjari-Umtrai road. The Nongpoh Division of the Public Works Department mobilised efforts, directing contractors to clear the affected areas.

Temporary palisading work is underway along the Umjari-Umtrai stretch to stabilise the eroded pavement.

Relief operations are in full swing. District authorities have distributed gratuitous relief to impacted families in Dehal Bagan and Upper Bagan under the Umling C&RD Block. Local communities, undeterred by the losses, have stepped up to support one another in the recovery.

“We may have lost our homes, but we are holding each other up. Together, we will rebuild,” said a resident of Dehal Bagan, embodying the grit and unity emerging from the ruins.

Relentless downpour

Meghalaya has witnessed intense rainfall over the past five days, with Sohra (Cherrapunjee) and Mawsynram emerging as the worst-hit, recording cumulative totals of 796 mm and 774.5 mm, respectively, between May 28 and June 1.

Ramakrishna Mission Sohra topped the charts with a five-day total of 993.6 mm, including a staggering 378.4 mm on May 30 alone, the highest single-day rainfall during this period. Other regions like Pynursla and Khliehriat also received over 500 mm of rain, raising fears of landslides and waterlogging.

The deluge has prompted residents to take preventive steps such as clearing drainage channels and reinforcing vulnerable homes.

Farmers in low-lying areas have expressed concern over possible crop damage, even as officials maintain close surveillance across districts.

Several schools and businesses in high-rainfall zones have adjusted operations to ensure safety.

The authorities urged the public to remain alert and follow weather advisories, as the risk of further disruptions looms with the ongoing monsoon surge.