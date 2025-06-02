VPP MP against illegal toll gates

SHILLONG, June 1: VPP’s Shillong Lok Sabha member, Rick AJ Syngkon has expressed his opposition to illegal toll gates, which are involved in illegal collection.

While the party acknowledges the need for toll gates for tax collection and revenue generation, Syngkon believes that setting up these gates should be done according to the law and cannot be illegal.

He also expressed concern over the government weighbridges in Jaintia Hills, which are allegedly involved in illegal collection.

The VPP called for dialogue between the state government and the KHADC to address tensions over setting up toll gates on national highways.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh stated that the party is against toll gates that serve as avenues for illegal gains or extortion.

However, he clarified that the party distinguishes between illegal checkpoints and toll gates legally instituted for the council’s financial sustenance. The State BJP has also called for dialogue between the state government and the Autonomous District Councils (ADC) to address the growing tension between the two parties over setting up toll gates on national highways.

State BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang stated that no toll gate is allowed on national highways except those paying tolls.

The Ri-Bhoi District Magistrate recently ordered the closure of a KHADC toll gate due to failure to obtain prior permission from the state government to operate.

The KHADC countered that the toll gate was established under the council’s Trade Department, as empowered by the Sixth Schedule.

KHADC EMs have expressed outrage at the Ri-Bhoi district authority’s actions, claiming it implied that the council was engaging in illegal activities and treating them like “goondas”.